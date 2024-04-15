Jon Moxley booked to face Ren Narita

The next scheduled appearance for IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley in Japan is May 3rd, when Moxley will team with Shota and El Desperado to take on House of Torture.

Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Ren Narita in the main event of Wrestling Dontaku Day 2 on May 4th.

The full cards are set for Wrestling Dontaku! May 3! Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi!

Yota Tsuji vs David Finlay!

ZSJ vs Jeff Cobb!

Moxley/Umino/Desperado vs HOUSE OF TORTURE!https://t.co/uHXav195Wl#njpw #njdontaku pic.twitter.com/vTUFH3PywZ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 15, 2024

The full cards are set for Wrestling Dontaku! May 4! Jon Moxley vs Ren Narita!

Gabe Kidd vs Shingo Takagi!

Bishamon vs KENTA/Owens!

Nemeth/Tanahashi vs SANADA/Taichi!https://t.co/uHXav195Wl#njpw pic.twitter.com/2F3a4DTxvb — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 15, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

