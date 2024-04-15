Jon Moxley booked to face Ren Narita

Apr 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The next scheduled appearance for IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley in Japan is May 3rd, when Moxley will team with Shota and El Desperado to take on House of Torture.

Moxley will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Ren Narita in the main event of Wrestling Dontaku Day 2 on May 4th.

