The Rock says he has his eyes set on the next WrestleMania

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson via Instagram…

Appreciate all the love and questions.

Body feels GREAT.

Banged up pretty good, but no injuries.

Spent this past week training + working on getting all the inflammation and lactic acid out of my body.

Had an intense but fantastic 12 week training camp leading up to WrestleMania. Set up wrestling rings in Hawaii, California and the east coast. Flew in wrestlers and coaches to work with me on my technique, timing, agility, sharpness, snap/fast twitch movements and most importantly — work on my ring psychology, conditioning & cardio.

Our match was approximately 45minutes so I needed my conditioning + cardio to be on point.

Weighed in at 284lbs at bell time and still felt fairly light & athletic (and strong) going into the match.

An honor to share the ring with my fellow captains of industry – Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins.

These men are 3 of pro wrestling’s greatest icons.

We shattered every WrestleMania & WWE record.

Incredible. Thank you.

THANK YOU ALL for the trust & love – and what a fucking ride we all just went on.

‘til we meet again,

– Final Boss

