AEW News and Notes

– Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs Brody King & Julia Hart in a Mixed Tag Team Match is added to next week’s Dynamite.

– Announced for next week’s Dynamite

Jon Moxley Returns

The Elite vs PAC, Pentagon, & Daniel Garcia

Deonna Purrazzo vs Mariah May

Claudio Castagnoli vs Will Ospreay

– Roderick Strong vs Kyle O Reilly for the AEW International Title has been made official for AEW Dynasty.

– DPW has announced that AEW International Champion Roderick Strong will be making his Deadlock Pro Wrestling debut at their new show, Limit Break on May 19th.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

