AEW News and Notes
– Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs Brody King & Julia Hart in a Mixed Tag Team Match is added to next week’s Dynamite.
– Announced for next week’s Dynamite
Jon Moxley Returns
The Elite vs PAC, Pentagon, & Daniel Garcia
Deonna Purrazzo vs Mariah May
Claudio Castagnoli vs Will Ospreay
– Roderick Strong vs Kyle O Reilly for the AEW International Title has been made official for AEW Dynasty.
#aew pic.twitter.com/lNqt65RCTe
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 14, 2024
– DPW has announced that AEW International Champion Roderick Strong will be making his Deadlock Pro Wrestling debut at their new show, Limit Break on May 19th.