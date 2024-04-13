Sheamus returning to WWE next week

After eight months out injured, the Celtic Warrior is returning to Monday Night Raw next week.

Sheamus last wrestled in August 2023 against Edge in Toronto and was handpicked by the Rated-R Superstar to be his last match in WWE.

The former WWE champion however had a shoulder injury and following the awesome match, disappeared from WWE television.

A promo on the Raw After Mania aired hyping up his return and on Smackdown last night it was announced that he is returning on Monday.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

