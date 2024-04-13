Matt Cardona, Matt Hardy, Elias Riho, and Matt Riddle notes
– Matt Cardona will face PCO as TNA iMPACT comes to the Palms in Las Vegas on April 21st!
– Matt Hardy ran into Matt Riddle and Elias.
\
You never know who you’ll run into at the Cons.. Walk With Broken Bro? @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/QeWq1H7XU1
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 13, 2024
– WWE released former NXT UK Assistant General Manager Sid Scala over the past week, reports PWInsider.
.@TheMattCardona will face @PCOisNotHuman as #TNAiMPACT comes to the Palms in Las Vegas on April 21!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9RgGqz pic.twitter.com/4MfCTzVDix
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 13, 2024
– Riho says she is currently back in Japan to renew her visa..
#AEW pic.twitter.com/evMgp126l8
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 14, 2024