Matt Cardona, Matt Hardy, Elias Riho, and Matt Riddle notes

– Matt Cardona will face PCO as TNA iMPACT comes to the Palms in Las Vegas on April 21st!

– Matt Hardy ran into Matt Riddle and Elias.

You never know who you’ll run into at the Cons.. Walk With Broken Bro? @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/QeWq1H7XU1 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 13, 2024

– WWE released former NXT UK Assistant General Manager Sid Scala over the past week, reports PWInsider.

– Riho says she is currently back in Japan to renew her visa..

