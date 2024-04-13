Matt Cardona, Matt Hardy, Elias Riho, and Matt Riddle notes

Matt Cardona will face PCO as TNA iMPACT comes to the Palms in Las Vegas on April 21st!

Matt Hardy ran into Matt Riddle and Elias.
– WWE released former NXT UK Assistant General Manager Sid Scala over the past week, reports PWInsider.

Riho says she is currently back in Japan to renew her visa..

