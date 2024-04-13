Chelsea Green Still Waiting For Call From NYC Hotel After Escort Allegation

Chelsea Green’s phone has been dry AF lately — at least when it comes to hearing from her newest nemesis — ’cause the WWE Superstar tells TMZ Sports the folks at The Plaza in NYC still haven’t hit her up to clear the air after hotel staffers mistook her for an escort.

As we previously reported, Green tried to get a drink with a friend at the Champagne Bar before attending a Broadway show last Tuesday … but ended up being humiliated when security singled her out and told her to scram on multiple occasions.

Green said at the time she believed it was due to her wardrobe choice … as numerous staffers commented about how she was there for “business” — the bedroom kind.

Little did they know, she really WAS in town for business — she had just participated in “Monday Night Raw” at Barclays Center the night prior.

After the incident went viral, Green claimed the hotel reached out to her on social media … promising to set up a time to hash things out.

But, we’re told that day still hasn’t come … which means Green was left without both a drink AND an apology.

We reached out to The Plaza after Green went public with her experience … and got left on read as well.

