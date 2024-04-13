Adam Copeland asked about CM Punk’s MMA Hour interview

Adam Copeland was asked if he saw CM Punk’s interview on MMA Hour and explained why he did his promo on 4/3 AEW Dynamite

“I didn’t, no. I just saw clips. I have better things to do. I really do. I have kids. I don’t really care what anybody really has to say. However, what I will say is, from the small clips, I realized that our locker room needed a good message. So, last week I went out and spoke to that. It’s a young locker room, and it’s a young locker room that, for me, because it’s a different time, we try to support each other. I came in to locker rooms where it was everybody for themselves and it was a bunch of great whites. I never subscribed to that. I always subscribed to the Bret Hart school of, ‘You can help.’ You can help young people and try and be positive and show that you don’t have to be a dick. I don’t know how else to put it. For me, I try to focus on the positives. There are so many negatives in the world today. They are both there to find. Why not look for the positives? For me, our young locker room needed to hear the positives. That’s why I went out and did what I did last week. I don’t need to search out the other stuff. I have better things to do, I have kids to put to bed. I have the Maple Leafs to watch.”

(Via CHEK VANCOLOUR

Transcript by Fightful)

