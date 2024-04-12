WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week In Pittsburgh, PA.

The lineup is starting to take shape for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s post-WrestleMania XL episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that the winner of two triple-threat matches would advance to a WWE Universal Championship Eliminator bout for next week’s show, with the winner emerging to challenge Cody Rhodes for the title at WWE Backlash: France.

In the first of the two triple-threat bouts, we saw LA Knight emerge victorious. In the main event of the evening, AJ Styles won in the second triple-threat match. The two winners will square off in a WWE Universal Championship Eliminator next Friday night.

Additionally, Bayley will make the first defense of her WWE Women’s Championship, as she puts her newly won title on-the-line against Naomi.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature The Street Profits vs. New Catch Republic vs. Legado Del Fantasma vs. Authors Of Pain, with the winning team earning the first title shot at new SmackDown Tag-Team Champions A-Town Down Under.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night, April 19, 2024, for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

