WWE News and Notes

– There are currently no firm plans regarding the duration of Cody Rhodes’ WWE Championship reign. The Rock left it open for their inevitable showdown to be a non-title match if necessary.

The Rock has also hinted at potentially defending the “people’s belt”, setting the stage for a belt vs. belt showdown between the two iconic figures, reports Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Wrestlenomics estimates 2.7 million to 2.9 million Peacock accounts (not to be confused with individual viewers) watched WrestleMania XL

– WWE have confirmed today that CM Punk will appear on both nights of the 2024 WWE Draft special events.

– The Rock originally expressed interest in facing Roman Reigns at next year’s WrestleMania, reports the Observer, but circumstances have shifted, making a singles title match against Cody Rhodes the more enticing option for now. The prospect of The Rock working a match later this year is still possible but not guaranteed.

