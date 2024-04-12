Part two of wrestling legend Steve Keirn’s life story is available for purchase

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Keirn Chronicles Volume 2: The Phenomenal Wrestling Resurgence of Steve Keirn went on sale today. The book is published under the Darkstream Press imprint of WOHW Publishers.

Once again, Steve Keirn collaborates with experienced professional wrestling coauthor Ian Douglass to fill more than 400 pages with stories starting with his return to wrestling as the founder of the Professional Wrestling Federation. From there, Keirn takes readers through his memorable runs as Skinner and the second Doink the Clown in the World Wrestling Federation, his time in World Championship Wrestling, and his struggles navigating the independent wrestling circuit of the 1990s.

All of this ultimately leads to Keirn’s return to World Wrestling Entertainment as an agent, and his elevation to becoming the head trainer and architect of the Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory that birthed the careers of so many of pro wrestling’s modern superstars.

Providing the foreword to the book is multi-time WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre — one of Keirn’s most accomplished FCW trainees. Keirn’s longtime friend “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase submitted the book’s afterword.

Whereas Keirn’s first book — Keirn Chronicles Volume 1: The Fabulous Wrestling Life of Steve Keirn — dealt with the entirety of Keirn’s development as a wrestler in the classic territorial system, this second offering follows Keirn as he matures into the role of veteran, mentor, and instructor in the feast-or-famine world of contemporary pro wrestling and its international brands.

“There were plenty of good times in my life and wresting career even after the territorial system was discontinued, but there were some serious challenges as well,” stated Keirn. “It’s crazy to think that I thought I was finished with wrestling for good in the 1980s, but wrestling still continued to be a vital part of my life for three more decades. I was very blessed in that regard; the job skills of a pro wrestler don’t position you for success in any other industry, and I want this part of my story to serve as a warning to modern wrestlers to prepare for the reality of life after wrestling.”

Keirn Chronicles Volume 2 is also the seventh pro wrestling book project of Keirn’s coauthor Ian Douglass. Aside from his two books with Keirn, Douglass also contributed to the autobiographies of pro wrestlers Dan Severn, Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl, Michael “Buggsy McGraw” Davis, and Brian Blair. He also wrote Bahamian Rhapsody: The Unofficial History of Pro Wrestling’s Unofficial Territory, 1960 – 2020.

“It was clear early on that it was going to take two full books to tell effectively tell Steve’s story,” said Douglass. “The latter half of Steve’s career was very different from the first half, and although it was no less compelling than the first half, its tone was completely different. Hopefully this creates a reading experience for Steve’s fans that is every bit as enjoyable as it was during the first book, while delivering on issues that naturally emerge as someone progresses from youth through adulthood.”

To purchase The Phenomenal Wrestling Resurgence of Steve Keirn, please click this link to be taken to the purchase page at Amazon.com.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

