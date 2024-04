NXT Live Results / Davenport, Fl / Fri Apr 12, 2024

The Complete Results from Tom Fellows Community Center:

Je’Von Evans defeats Dante Chen

Jacy Jayne and Kiana James defeat Brinley Reece and Tamyra Mensah Stock

Shawn Spears defeats Dion Lennox

Jaida Parker (with OTM) defeats Wren Sinclair

Josh Briggs defeats Thunder Justice Keck

Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Ivar defeat OTM: Scrypts / Bronco Nima / Lucien Price

Joe Gacy defeats Joe Coffey

Lola Vice defeats Sol Ruca

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Gallus: Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

Thanks to @steph16__ and @JarexTG in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email