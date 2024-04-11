TNA, IMPACT REPORT 4/11/24

Join us tonight for ongoing coverage from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Tonight is the return of Monsters Ball, when Kon faces PCO. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are on the call.

The show starts with a brawl between Josh Alexander and Alexander Hammerstone. They end up in the ring with Josh bleeding. Security attempts to restrain them from each other, but they only take a beating. Eventually Josh dives to the floor on everyone. Hammerstone sneaks free and Tommy Dreamer enters and talks Josh down and asks him to leave the area. Tommy wants to talk to Hammerstone alone. Josh reluctantly exits. Hammerstone mocks Josh as he leaves. Tommy returns to the ring. He pays respect to the ECW Arena, which they are in. Tommy tells Hammerstone he brought him to TNA and backed him. He believes in him, but he doesn’t need to attack people from behind. After his speech, Hammerstone attacks Tommy from behind. Hammerstone places Tommy in the torture rack until Josh comes out to make the save. Josh then tells Hammerstone he will finish this feud in a last man standing match at Rebellion.

Match 1. Laredo Kid VS Digital Media Champion, Crazzy Steve

Kid is returning from injury. Steve starts the match trying to remove the Kid’s mask, just to annoy Kid. Steve bails to the floor, just to annoy Kid further. Back in the ring, Kid punts Steve and crossbodies Steve from the top. After a few kicks by Kid, Steve rakes the eyes and backside lariats Kid. Steve slows the match down with boots to the head of Kid, while trapped in the corner. Steve follows up with a knee to the mid section after whipping Kid across the ropes. Steve then locks on a scissored submission, but Kid gets free. Steve stays on the offensive, working Kid over in the corner. Kid rolls up Steve for a two count. He then slams Steve after a superman punch. He then does a series of moonsaults. The third takes too much time. Steve then boots Kid and cannonballs him. Steve goes back to the mask. He has been relentless about it. Kid loses it and starts firing back with punch. He then throws the official after the ref tries to interfere. Steve grabs the belt to go on the attack. Kid pulls it away and stands tall.

Winner by DQ, Crazzy Steve

Alex Shelley is backstage saying he is sorry to Chris Sabin and Kushida. They hug it out.

Match 2. ABC, Chris Sabin and Ace Austin VS First Class, Rich Swann and AJ Francis

Swann pretends to want to start off against Ace, but he quickly tags to AJ. Ace goes to work on Frances with some kicks, but is shouldered off the ropes. Swann tags in and they trap Ace in the corner and work him over. Ace gets to Bey eventually and they take down Swann and double basement dropkick him. Bey stays in for a few minutes and tags back in Ace. Bey dives on AJ and then Ace kicks him from the apron. Swann kicks Ace and AJ slams Bey on the apron. Frances then slows the match down, using the top rope to choke Ace. AJ then crotches himself on the second rope, but makes the tag to Rich. Swann surfboards Ace. Ace gets to his feet, but is dropkicked. AJ tags back in and double axes the back. The go back to working Ace over in their corner. They make a few tags and are now in full control. Ace finally bulldogs AJ out of the corner. Ace tags Bey. He comes in hot. He shoulders Swann and spinebusters him. AJ makes the save. Ace enters and Ace and Bey end up on AJ’s back and he slams them both. He splashes Bey and then knee strikes him. Swann tags in and ABC double him with a neckbreaker. AJ then is double super kicked and double suplexed. Bey dives to the floor on AJ next. Swann cutters Bey and rolls up Ace with the hand on the tights.

Winners, First Class

Joe Hendry enters the arena right after the match. He calls out Swann on why he joined AJ. Hendry raps for the fans, resulting in a Fat Uncle Phil chant. Hendry says a match has been set up at Rebellion with Rich.

Santino Marella greets Ash by Elegance backstage. Ash says she rightfully should have a title match at Rebellion. Santino walks off saying… not going to happen.

Mustafa Ali and The Good Hands are approached by Jake Something. Jake will face Ali at Rebellion.

Santino Marella sets up a contract signing with Steph De Lander (and Matt Cardona) and Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title. Grace tells De Lander all her accolades. Cardona brags about beating Grace for the Digital Media Championship. De Lander says she doesn’t need to go over her accomplishments. She just needs Grace to know she is here and her head needs to be in the game. Grace rebuts by saying she already her and her boyfriend and her boyfriends wife and she will do it again. She then calls Cardona a bitch, before signing the contract. De lander headbutts Grace, but Grace attacks Cardona and De Lander. Cardona eventually recovers and De Lander chokeslams Grace threw the table they signed the contract on. De Lander holds the title up as segment ends.

The System walk up to Masha Slamovich if she will team with Alisha Edwards for the tag belts. Masha responds in Russian and walks off. Everyone is confused.

We get another Jonathan Gresham vignette in some kind of group therapy session. The moderator is questioning Gresham about having to wear a mask. Gresham says he feels hurt. He has 3 masks, his one for his friends, the world and the last hasn’t been seen yet. He says that is the truest reflection of who he is.

Match 3. Trent Seven (with Mike Bailey) VS Moose (with The System)

The two trade chops until Moose spinebusters Seven. Seven recovers and chops and DDT’s Moose. Bailey stops Eddie Edwards from interfering. Seven punches and lariats Moose for a two count. Moose spears Seven and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Moose

Bailey is attacked post match by The System. Time Machine come out to make the save.

A match is set next week between The Motor City Machine Guns and The System. The winners will get Bailey and Seven at Rebellion.

Match 4. James Drake (with Zack Gibson, The Grizzled Young Vets) VS Jake Something

Drake takes to the air on Something to start the match. Back in the ring, Something takes a few punches and a kick to the face. Drake gets a two count and follows up with knee drives to the small of the back. Jack stands and belly to backs Jake. Jake throws another haymaker. Gibson interferes and Drake dropkicks Jake. Drake then fakes injury to his hand and Gibson chokes Jake with a scarf. Deaner attacks Gibson. Jake delivers into the void and it is over.

Winner, Jake Something

Mustafa Ali comes out saying Jake doesn’t belong in the X Division, challenging for his title. Jake attacks Ali and drags him into the ring and goes for a powerbomb. The GYV’s break it up. Deaner breaks that up, but Ali hits Deaner with the belt. Ali and the Vets then take out Jake and stand tall.

Match 5. Monsters Ball, Kon VS PCO

The two lock up after not seeing the light of day in 24 hours. They have had no food or water in that time. After the tie up, they both release the hold and go for chair and a kendo stick. Kon and PCO land shots. PCO dives on Kon to the floor, but Kon protects himself with a trash can. PCO took a hard fall. Kon then uses a pan. PCO grabs a few pans and returns the assault. Kon blocks a suplex and the two trade chops. PCO then suplexes Kon on a couple pans. The two continue to beat on each other on the outside. Kon then uses a chair to PCO’s back. Back in the ring, Kon uses a splintered kendo stick on PCO. Kon then puts a garbage can on PCO. He then punches the can repeatedly with his hand, wrapped in a chain. He then stomps the can. Kon gets a two count. They end up on the apron. PCO backdrops Kon on the apron. He then dives on Kon. After ramming Kon into the post, PCO sets up a table on the floor. PCO goes to the top and lands a D Animator threw the table on the floor. PCO throws Kon back in the ring. Kon crotches PCO. Kon gathers a kendo stick and lays the wood to PCO several times. PCO catches Kon on the top rope and disarms him. PCO cracks Kon with the stick, propelling him to the floor and threw the table. Kon begins to move and PCO gets a ladder and sets it up with another ladder on the floor. One is level with the ring . Kon catches PCO on the apron and throws him threw the ladder on the floor. Kon gets a bag of tacks next. He grabs a handful and shoves them in PCO’s mouth. PCO spits them on Kon and chokeslams Kon on the tacks. He then pours tacks on his chest and PCOsaults Kon for the win.

Brutally, it is over. Winner, PCO

The show ends

