Video: AEW airs the All In backstage footage, CM Punk responds

As promised, the infamous All In backstage footage aired on AEW Dynamite. The Young Bucks released the footage from all the drama that happened involving CM Punk at Wembley.

AEW All In backstage footage of CM Punk & Jack Perry fight with audio of Punk’s side of the story #AEW #BrawlIn pic.twitter.com/MAaqAN5xMw

— x – Zay || Job not done, work not finished (@BestOfZay) April 11, 2024