The Rock acquires TKO stock

TKO Board Group Memeber Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has acquired 96,558 shares of TKO Stock.

A new SEC filing revealed that Johnson now owns some previously restricted stocks from his company.

According to the official SEC filing, “The Issuer previously granted the Reporting Person an award of 96,558 restricted stock units that vested upon completion of certain services described in that Independent Contractor Services and Merchandising Agreement, dated as of January 22, 2024, between the Reporting Person and World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC.”

Regarding the previously restricted stocks, “These RSUs will vest upon completion of certain services described in that Independent Services Contractor and Merchandising Agreement, dated as of January 22, 2024, between the Reporting Person and World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC, and are subject to potential acceleration or forfeiture in accordance with the terms of the Award Agreement.”

Source: SEC Filing

