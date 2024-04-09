Title change on WWE NXT

Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeat The Wolf Dogs to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship… only to be jumped by The Final Testament.

The Final Testament interrumpe la celebración de Axiom y Nathan Frazer y AOP acaba levantando sus nuevos títulos por parejas. Declaración de intenciones clara, aunque me sorprende esto de tenerlos por NXT de nuevo. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/S5gLJyylsk — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 10, 2024

I prayed for this and it happened… Genuinely. pic.twitter.com/jgW5FR9BUZ — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) April 10, 2024

