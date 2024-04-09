Video: The Rock interrupts Cody’s celebration, says he’s coming after him when he returns

The Final Boss made his presence felt on Raw After Mania and was part of a 45-minute opening segment which was extended mainly due to the fans’ refusal to allow Rock speak.

The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes’ celebration first to thunderous cheers and then to even more thunderous boos and chants. Fans did not allow him to speak as they booed heavily every time he raised the microphone to talk, interrupting him with chants such as “Rocky sucks” and “Shut the f*ck up.”

The People’s Champion couldn’t help but crack a smile at times as the back and forth with Cody – and the fans – continued.

But after saying that he will be leaving for a while, The Rock made it perfectly clear that when he returns, he’s coming for Cody no matter if he is the champion or not. He said that Cody’s story with Roman is finished, but their story is just getting started.

Before he left, The Rock gave something to Cody when he shook his hand, something that made Cody very emotional, and Rock told him to never break his heart again. What Rock gave Cody was never revealed.

The long segment also featured a bit where Rock wanted to hold Cody’s title, with Cody agreeing on the condition that he lets him hold his People’s Championship that was given to him at the Hall of Fame. The exchange resulted in the rowdy crowd to chant “This is awkward.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

