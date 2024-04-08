WWE Hypes Return Of Sheamus On Raw After WrestleMania XL

“The Celtic Warrior” is on the comeback trail …

FELLA!

During the always highly-anticipated Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., a vignette aired to begin the promotional push for the WWE return of Sheamus.

The former world champion has been on the sidelines with a bad shoulder injury since August of 2023, with his last television match taking place in the Edge retirement match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the August 18, 2023 episode.

Nothing specific regarding the return date, location or show that Sheamus will be returning on was included in the video package, nor was anything mentioned by the commentators during the show.

The post on X promoting the vignette that aired on the Raw After WrestleMania XL broadcast featured a caption that reads, “He’s back, FELLA.”

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding plans for the WWE return of “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus.

