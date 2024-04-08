TKO and Endeavor are buying shares from Vince McMahon

It a SEC filing, it was revealed that TKO and Endeavor are buying shares from former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Here is what was stated…

On April 4, 2024, WME IMG, LLC (“Endeavor”), an indirect subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“EGH”), the parent company of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO” or the “Company”), entered into a stock purchase agreement (the “Stock Purchase Agreement”) with Vincent K. McMahon (“Seller”), pursuant to which Endeavor agreed to purchase 1,642,970 shares of Class A common stock of TKO, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Common Stock”), held by Seller at a per share price of $89.01 for an aggregate amount of $146.2 million (the “Endeavor Share Purchase”). Endeavor expects the Endeavor Share Purchase to close on or about April 9, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On April 7, 2024, TKO entered into a stock purchase agreement (the “TKO Stock Purchase Agreement” with the Seller, pursuant to which TKO agreed to purchase 1,853,724 shares of Common Stock of TKO held by Seller at a per share price of $89.01 for an aggregate amount of $165.0 million (the “TKO Share Purchase”). TKO expects the TKO Share Purchase to close on or about April 10, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. TKO intends to retire the shares of Common Stock purchased in the TKO Share Purchase following the closing of the TKO Share Purchase.

TKO intends to fund the TKO Share Repurchase with approximately $150.0 million of borrowings under the revolving credit facility under the First Lien Credit Agreement dated as of August 18, 2016 by and among Zuffa Guarantor, LLC, UFC Holdings, LLC, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Goldman Sachs Bank USA, as Administrative Agent, and with cash on hand.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following…

“In two agreements, Endeavor is buying 1,642,970 shares for $142.6M and TKO is buying an additional 1,853,724 for about $150M, for a total of about $293M. By my count, after the transactions close on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Vince will have 8,021,405 remaining TKO shares. And by my math Vince will be down to owning about 4.7% of TKO.”

NEW FILING: TKO and Endeavor are buying shares from Vince McMahon. In two agreements, Endeavor is buying 1,642,970 shares for $142.6M and TKO is buying an additional 1,853,724 for about $150M, for a total of about $293M. By my count, after the transactions close on Tuesday and… pic.twitter.com/ibVQDvni4H — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 8, 2024

