Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Bayley notes

– During a panel appearance at WWE World the day after her successful title defense over Becky Lynch. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley revealed that she suffered a 2 hour panic attack before her match. She said “I legit was having a straight-up panic attack for two hours before I walked through the curtain. I was like violently shaking, just nervous. If you don’t get nervous before you go out, especially at WrestleMania, you obviously don’t love it enough. That’s the way I think about it. I’m glad that the nerves were there.”

– The new era…

– Cody Rhodes was a guest on the Today Show…

At #WrestleMania 40, @CodyRhodes #CodyRhodes defeated Roman Reigns making him the @WWE undisputed universal champion. He joins TODAY to talk about earning the belt and what his father, the late wrester Dusty Rhodes, would think about the achievement. #FinishTheStory pic.twitter.com/0SivtGch9b — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 8, 2024

