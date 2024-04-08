2024 WWE Draft Dates Revealed, NXT Champion Listed For Draft Pool

The 2024 WWE Draft is coming soon.

As is the annual tradition in WWE, the company will hold their yearly WWE Draft soon after WrestleMania Season.

On this week’s Raw After WrestleMania show from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Michael Cole and Pat McAfee broke news regarding plans for this year’s WWE Draft.

Cole and McAfee announced that the 2024 WWE Draft will kick off on the Friday, April 26, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, and will continue on the Monday, April 29, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

WWE NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov, who appeared on the Raw After WrestleMania show, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening match of thre evening, was announced as one of the Superstars who will be in the draft pool.

Make sure to join us here on 4/26 and 4/29 for live 2024 WWE Draft results coverage.

BREAKING NEWS: As just revealed by @MichaelCole on #RawAfterMania, the #WWEDraft returns this month! APRIL 26 – NIGHT 1 on #SmackDown

APRIL 29 – NIGHT 2 on #WWERaw — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024

