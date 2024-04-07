The Rock says 12-week training camp pushed him “to places I’ve never gone”

The Rock wrote that his 12-week training camp to get back in shape for tonight’s match has come to an end and it was the most intense thing he’s ever done in his life.

“Pushing myself physically, mentally and psychologically to places I’ve never gone,” The Rock said.

It’s been 11 years since The Final Boss had a proper wrestling match, a match which also headlined WrestleMania 29 where he lost the WWE title to John Cena.

As part of the training, WWE sent him Gallus, the trio of Wolfgang, Joey and Mark Coffey, to train with him in Los Angeles with the assistance of Michael Hayes, Bobby Roode, and referee Chad Patton.

“The men I’m wrestling this weekend at WrestleMania are the best in the world. My respect for them is boundless. My love for pro wrestling is forever,” he continued. “Honored to share the ring, go to war in our squared circle and entrain the fans.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

