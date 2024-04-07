Stephanie McMahon Opens Up Night Two Of WrestleMania 40

Things started off with a bang at WrestleMania Sunday.

At the start of the WrestleMania XL night two main show at 7/6c after the Countdown To WrestleMania Sunday two-hour pre-show, a surprise appearance from a familiar face to longtime WWE fans kicked things off.

Fans heard the theme for Stephanie McMahon-Levesque after The War And Treaty finished their live performance of “God Bless America” and out came the longtime WWE personality to start off the final night of this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

She talks about being present for every WrestleMania ever and says this year’s might be the most significant to her personally, as it marks the first WrestleMania under the “Paul Levesque Era” of WWE.

Stephanie would then mention how she was going to borrow a quote from someone, leading to her doing the “Are you ready?!” routine from Triple H’s D-Generation X days. “Then let’s kick off night two of WrestleMania!”

After she wrapped up. the special elaborate ring entrances for Drew McIntyre and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins take place to get things started for our opening WWE World Heavyweight Championship contest.

