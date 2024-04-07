Sami Zayn: “I needed this more than I can put into words”

While speaking to Byron Saxton after his incredible win over The Ring General, Sami Zayn made it clear that he had a lot of self-doubts and internal strife, but stated that he needed the Intercontinental Title win.

I had a really good year in a lot of ways last year, a lot of ways it was tough and people don’t know about. When you do something big, it’s hard to reconcile with what’s on the other side of that because you might have to come face to face with the fact that you might not be as big and good and the shadows are behind you can seem like they’re bigger than anything that’s ahead. I needed this more than I can put into words. You talked about self-doubt, some of it was on television and a lot of it you don’t see. There’s just a lot and to end this historic Intercontinental Title reign. Hats off to Gunther, probably the most physical match I ever been in and I tapped into something I didn’t know I had in me. I’m just emotional right now.

SAMI ZAYN DID IT!!! GUNTHER HAS BEEN DETHRONED!!! WE HAVE A NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION AT #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024

