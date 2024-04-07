Rhea Ripley on her growth, calls her WrestleMania match “spectacular”

Rhea Ripley kicks off the WrestleMania conference. She discusses her match and being able to wrestle a great opponent in Becky Lynch but also beating Lynch. She discusses her growth while being a champion. Talks about her creative freedom and getting to enter to Motion in White. Praises the four horsewoman but it’s a new era.

Discusses Judgement Day’s night not being the night they wanted. Gives excuses for Fin and Priest in the ladder match. Then praises Dom Mysterio for his growth. Calls her match with Becky Lynch “Spectacular.”

(From the WrestleMania post PPV press conference)

#RheaRipley rules at #WrestleMania XL! The Women's World Championship remains firmly in the grasp of MAMI. pic.twitter.com/E47EiA90Am — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

