Cody Rhodes: “This was a win for the people and for me”

Cody Rhodes (during the Wrestlemania post conference) on facing Roman Reigns:

“I’ve been in the main event, but never in THE main event … This was a win for the people and for me.”

Other quotes:

“I think people resonate to the story because it’s real.“

“One of the biggest fears is – if I finished the story, I would have nothing left. As soon as Charles Robinson counted 3, I knew I had a lot more left to give. I just leveled up.”

“I’m lost in all of this. But if I learn anything from my dad: if it went well, you wouldn’t want it to end”

What would you tell Dusty Rhodes:

“I hope I lived up to your name. And thank you for that name. And sorry for the tattoo.”

I love you brother!

Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!! — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 8, 2024

