Cody Rhodes: “This was a win for the people and for me”
Cody Rhodes (during the Wrestlemania post conference) on facing Roman Reigns:
“I’ve been in the main event, but never in THE main event … This was a win for the people and for me.”
Other quotes:
“I think people resonate to the story because it’s real.“
“One of the biggest fears is – if I finished the story, I would have nothing left. As soon as Charles Robinson counted 3, I knew I had a lot more left to give. I just leveled up.”
“I’m lost in all of this. But if I learn anything from my dad: if it went well, you wouldn’t want it to end”
What would you tell Dusty Rhodes:
“I hope I lived up to your name. And thank you for that name. And sorry for the tattoo.”
I love you brother!
Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!!
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 8, 2024