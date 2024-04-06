WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results 4/6/24

The time has arrived for the roster of WWE NXT.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 goes down this mornig starting at 11/10c with the Countdown To Stand & Deliver pre-show streaming live on Peacock and across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms.

On tap for the WrestleMania XL Weekend show for the WWE NXT brand is Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT title, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s title, Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak for the NXT North American title, The Wolf Dogs vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag-Team titles, Thea Hail, Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Kiana James and Izzi Dame, as well as Shawn Spears vs. Joe Gacy on the pre-show.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results from Saturday, April 6, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11-4pm on Peacock.

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER RESULTS (4/6/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena flashes on the screen to get us started as always.

We then shoot inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. where Megan Morant, Sam Roberts and Arianna Grace welcome us to the Countdown to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 pre-show.The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by WWE legend John Cena flashes on the screen to get us started as always.

After the trio of hosts finish their introductions, they begin running down the advertised lineup for today’s WWE NXT premium live event. We head into our first video package telling the story leading up to a match scheduled for the show, as the road to Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship is shown.

