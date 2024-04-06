WrestleMania XL Results 4/6/24

The road to WrestleMania XL is in the rear-view mirror, as we have finally arrived at our long-awaited destination!

WWE kicks off their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this evening, as night one of WrestleMania XL kicks off at 5/4c from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On tap for WrestleMania XL Night 1 is The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth “Freakin'” Rollins in the main event, GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental title, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka & Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso in a “Brother versus Brother” showdown.

Also scheduled is Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar, the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles with The Judgment Day vs. #DIY vs. The New Day vs. Awesome Truth vs. New Catch Republic vs. A-Town Down Under, as well as Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World title.

Featured below are complete WWE WrestleMania 40: Night 1 results from Saturday, April 6, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 5-11pm EST.

WRESTLEMANIA XL: NIGHT 1 RESULTS (4/6/2024)

As always, the John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature flashes on the screen to get things started. We then shoot to a live outside blimp shot of the massive Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Michael Cole welcomes us to Countdown to WrestleMania Saturday and then we head into the elaborate cold open-style video package featuring Philadelphia hip-hop star Meek Mill talking about Philly and WrestleMania as clips promoting top matches scheduled for the show today are mixed in.

After that wraps up, we shoot live inside the Pepsi Plaza at Lincoln Financial Field this time, as Michael Cole once again welcomes us to WrestleMania. The camera shot settles at the pre-show panel, where Cole introduces his fellow pre-show panelists, Pat McAfee, Big E. and CM Punk.

CM Punk stutters like crazy during his first line as he attempts to get to what was actually a clever line about how WrestleMania is in Philadelphia with Phil E., as he stands next to Big E. with his arm around him. The panelists then start talking about the night one tag-team main event with The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

The pre-match video package for tonight’s night one tag-team main event airs now telling the complete story from start-to-finish for The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. After that, we check in with Jackie Redmond, Byron Saxton and Kayla Braxton.

Redmond is outside of The Bloodline locker room. Saxton is outside of Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Express tour bus. Braxton is outside of the locker room of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. The pre-match package for Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship airs. When it wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel.

The panelists weigh in with their thoughts on the title tilt between “Mami” and “The Man,” and then we head into a quick commercial break. When we return, we see an exclusive sit-down from earlier this week at WWE Headquarters with Megan Morant and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The WWE Chief Content Officer talking about the significance of WrestleMania XL.

