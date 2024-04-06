ROH Supercard of Honor PPV results

Results from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA:

Zero hour

– Premiere Athletes (Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling) defeat Adam Priest, Rhett Titus & Tony Deppen

– The Beast Mortos defeats Blake Christian

– Cole Karter & Griff Garrison (w/Maria) defeat Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

– Mariah May defeats Momo Kohgo

PPV Results

– ROH World Television Title Match:

Kyle Fletcher (c) defeats Lee Johnson

– Empress Nexus Venus (Maika & Mina Shirakawa) & Mei Seira defeat Queen’s Quest (AZM & Saya Kamitani) & Tam Nakano

– ROH World Tag Team Title Match:

The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) defeat The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (w/Trish Adora)

– ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Final Match:

Billie Starkz defeats Queen Aminata by Referee Stoppage

– ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title Match:

Bullet Club Gold (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) defeat Monstersauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer) & Minoru Suzuki

– Fight Without Honor Match:

Dalton Castle defeats Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie)

– ROH Women’s World Title Match:

Athena (c) defeats Hikaru Shida

– ROH World Title Match:

Mark Briscoe defeats Eddie Kingston (c)

source: cagematch.net

