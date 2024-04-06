ROH Supercard of Honor PPV results
Results from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA:
Zero hour
– Premiere Athletes (Ari Daivari, Josh Woods & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling) defeat Adam Priest, Rhett Titus & Tony Deppen
– The Beast Mortos defeats Blake Christian
– Cole Karter & Griff Garrison (w/Maria) defeat Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)
– Mariah May defeats Momo Kohgo
PPV Results
– ROH World Television Title Match:
Kyle Fletcher (c) defeats Lee Johnson
– Empress Nexus Venus (Maika & Mina Shirakawa) & Mei Seira defeat Queen’s Quest (AZM & Saya Kamitani) & Tam Nakano
– ROH World Tag Team Title Match:
The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) defeat The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (w/Trish Adora)
– ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Final Match:
Billie Starkz defeats Queen Aminata by Referee Stoppage
– ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title Match:
Bullet Club Gold (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) defeat Monstersauce (Alex Zayne & Lance Archer) & Minoru Suzuki
– Fight Without Honor Match:
Dalton Castle defeats Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie)
– ROH Women’s World Title Match:
Athena (c) defeats Hikaru Shida
– ROH World Title Match:
Mark Briscoe defeats Eddie Kingston (c)
