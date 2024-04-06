Mark Briscoe on what it means to win the ROH title

Apr 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mark Briscoe On What it meant for Him Winning The ROH Championship

“Stuff like this, the tragedy that happened, you don’t want to go on, you don’t want to get out of bed…& then nights like tonight…this is what helps you move on. It’s not easy. But nights like tonight make it a whole hell of a lot easier.

I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but there are no words. I love you (Jay) dog, be with me. Until we meet again, just trying to do him proud.”

Via the ROH Supercard Media Scrum

