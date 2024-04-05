Triple H on those who chose to work lighter schedule: “You have no business being here”

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show earlier, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said that that WWE is currently in competition against themselves, against the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era.

“The best of the absolute best of WWE, that’s what we’re working against,” he said when McAfee asked about the competition.

With the current success of the company, Triple H added that his job is now to make sure no one gets complacent so the trend continues and everyone remains successful.

Asked about some of the top free agents that WWE missed signing, Triple H said that they have their eyes on everyone and has help from the likes of William Regal in that department, but just because you succeeded one place, doesn’t mean you’ll succeed in WWE, or as he called it, “in the big time.”

“When I see people that come out trying to make it and then they pick the job where they go, ‘Well…they work less, the schedule is lighter…alright, then I’m glad I didn’t get you,” he said, referring to those who chose to go to AEW because of a lighter schedule.

He added that if you’re not in it for the grind at that point early in your career, then they have no business being in WWE.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

