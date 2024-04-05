NXT trio tasked with getting The Rock back in ring shape

An article on ESPN lifted the lid of The Rock’s training program to get back into ring shape for WrestleMania this weekend.

It was noted that WWE sent him two rings, one for his Los Angeles home and one for his home in Hawaii where he was training alone. But in LA, the ring came with some add-ons.

Apart from the ring, WWE sent Gallus – Joey Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang – to train with The Rock along with Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode to oversee the training sessions. To get his timing back, The Rock worked with the NXT trio and also had veteran referee Chad Patton helping while a medical team stayed on stand by.

The Rock described the training like riding a bike but with so many years in between his last match and this one, he needed to get his timing back since this will be a tag team match.

Rock also said that once WrestleMania is over, he will not disappear forever again and will always be part of WWE.

“We are in it now. This is our thing and will forever be our thing,” Rock said.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

