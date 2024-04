Mark Briscoe is your new ROH World Champion as He defeated Eddie Kingston.

His brother Jay won the title 11 years ago today.

On April 5th 2013 Jay Briscoe captured the #ROH World Title for the first-time. On April 5th 2024 Mark Briscoe is now the NEW ROH World Champion. Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/AGrYiEQYKn — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email