Cody Rhodes says we are in the Renaissance Era, Matt Hardy doesn’t rule out a WWE return

– During recent interview with Fox News Digital, The American Nightmare clearly stated that today’s WWE era has transcended the iconic Attitude Era in terms of business in the last two years, stepping away from the success of the era’s shadow.

I’ve heard it coined as the Renaissance Era, and I really like that outlook on it. For me, as a wrestler, I’m most excited that we no longer have to stand in the shadow of the Attitude Era because of the last two years we’ve done better business than they ever did — and they did exceptional, unbelievable, amazing business. I’m only making comparisons on a black and white level, dollars and cents, in terms of what WWE’s been able to do over the last two years.

– During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Matt Hardy made it clear that another WrestleMania return for the The Hardy Boyz can’t be ruled out. He said “It’s great that people think that [a Hardy Mania surprise is possible]. That makes me happy. It makes people excited. If you hear someone talk about a ladder match, are they gonna show up? That’s great. I don’t know. It’s pro wrestling and in pro wrestling, never say never.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

