AEW has re-hired Anthony Henry, amid online outcry, just days after releasing the currently injured star.

To those who voiced their support for me this week: thank you from the bottom of my heart. I never knew that what I do impacted so many. I've never had anyone rally behind me like that. It is an unreal feeling. I love you all. See you soon!#punchinknockout #workhorsemen

— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) April 4, 2024