4/5/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from London, Ontario, Canada.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Malakai Black (w/Buddy Matthews)

They lock up, and Black goes behind with a waist-lock. Daniels gets free and takes Black down with a wrist-lock take down. Black gets back to his feet, but Daniels takes him right back down and applies a side-headlock. Daniels turns it into a head-scissors hold, but Black gets free again. Daniels drops Black with an arm-drag, but Black gets free and delivers a knee strike. Black kicks Daniels to the outside, and then Matthews slams Daniels into the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Black goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Black applies a headlock, but Daniels gets to his feet. Black drops him with a back elbow and goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out again. Black gets Daniels in the ropes, and then Matthews delivers a shot from the outside. Black goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out once more as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Daniels delivers a shot to Black and drops Matthews on the outside. Daniels drops Black with a flatliner and follows with a forearm shot. Daniels delivers a German suplex, and then drops Black again with an STO. Daniels delivers a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out. Daniels goes for Angel’s Wings, but Black gets free and leg-sweeps him down. Black delivers a back elbow and follows with a roundhouse kick. Black goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Daniels comes back with a pair of roll-ups for two counts, but then Black delivers The End and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Malakai Black

Match #2 – AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. London Lightning

They lock up and Strong takes Lightning down and slaps his head. They lock up again, and Strong drops Lightning with a side-headlock take down. Lightning counters out, but Strong applies a wrist-lock. Strong turns it into a side-headlock, and then drops Lightning with a shoulder tackle. Strong runs the ropes, but Lightning drops him with a leaping knee strike. Lightning delivers shots in the corner, but Taven gets on the apron. Strong pokes Lightning in the eyes and chops him in the corner a few times. Strong chokes Lightning over the middle ropeand stomps him down. Strong clubs Lightning in the chest and follows with another chop. Lightning comes back with a few shots, but String delivers a knee to the gut and follows with a back-breaker. Strong goes for the cover, but Lightning kicks out. Strong applies a rear choke, but Lightning fights to his feet.

Strong takes Lightning right back down and drives his knee into his back. Lightning gets free and delivers a few shots. Lightning gets a quick one count, and then drops Strong with a suplex. Lightning goes up top, but Strong rolls to the outside. Lightning follows him out and delivers more shots before getting Strong back into the ring. Lightning takes Taven down with a cross-body, but Wardlow comes out and drops him with a clothesline. Taven gets Lightning back into the ring, and Strong applies a Texas Cloverleaf for the submission.

Winner: Roderick Strong

Lexy Nair interviews Leyla Hirsch. Hirsch says she has a great record in ROH, but she is still falling short of her goals. Hirsch says she wants an Open House Challenge against Julia Hart on next week’s Rampage.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora

Deeb goes behind for a waist-lock, but Adora turns it into a Full Nelson. Deeb gets free and drops Adora with a dragon screw leg-whip. Deeb ties Adora up and delivers a low dropkick. Deeb delivers another kick, and then takes Adora down again. Adora kicks her away, but Deeb comes back with a wrist-lock take-down. Adora counters out and follows with a back-breaker. Adora delivers a chop in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots and Adora connects with a kick. Deeb blocks another kick and drops Adora with a dragon screw leg-whip. Deeb delivers a corner clothesline and kicks Adora in the face. Deeb delivers a back-breaker over the middle rope, but Adora comes back and slams Deeb down. Adora kicks Deeb in the face, but Deeb comes back with a back elbow and a dragon screw in the ropes. Deeb goes for another dragon screw, but Adora counters into a roll-up for a two count. Deeb gets her own two count, but then Adora delivers a Full Nelson bomb for another two count. They exchange uppercuts and forearm shots, and then clotheslines and elbow strikes. Deeb sends Adora off the ropes and drops her with a German suplex. Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock, and Adora taps out.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Julia Hart answers Leyla Hirsch’s challenge. Hart accepts and says she hopes Hirsch knows it isn’t going to go as she plans and tells her to remember that the House always wins.

Alex Marvez interviews Saraya. He asks her about the issues between her brother and Angelo Parker, but she sends him away and says Ruby Soho ahs done nothing but break her heart. Zack Knight says he is going to take everything from Parker next week.

Matt Menard joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match #4 – Final Four Elimination Match: Action Andretti vs. Bryan Keith vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Komander

Garcia and Keith go at it, as do Andretti and Komander. Garcia and Keith brawl to the floor as Andretti and Komander stay in the ring. Keith drops Garcia with a right hand, while neither Andretti nor Komander gain the advantage. Keith gets back into the ring and takes Andretti down. Keith chops Andretti, and then he and Komander deliver a double gut-buster. Keith goes for the cover, but Andretti kicks out. Garcia comes back in and drops Andretti and Komander with shots. Garcia delivers right hands to Keith in the corner, and then drops Komander with a right hand. Garcia delivers right hands to Komander and Andretti as well, and then chops Keith. Keith comes right back and takes Garcia down, but Garcia kicks out at two. Komander comes off the top, but Keith cuts him off. Keith goes after Komander, but Komander rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Bryan Keith has been eliminated.

Back from the break, Andretti drops Garcia with a DDT on the apron. Andretti keeps Garcia grounded on the outside, but Komander drops both of them with a springboard moonsault press. Komander gets Andretti back into the ring and goes off the ropes, but Andretti drops him with a Torture Rack neck-breaker and gets the pin fall.

Komander has been eliminated.

Garcia comes back in, but Andretti delivers a thrust kick. Garcia comes back with a low kick to Andretti’s knee, and then continues to work over his knee with a few hyperextensions. Andretti catches Garcia in a roll-up for a two count, and then follows with a back-breaker and a neck-breaker. Andretti goes for a running Shooting Star Press, but Garcia catches him and applies an ankle lock. Andretti goes for the ropes, but Garcia pulls him back. Andretti counters and sends Garcia to the apron. Andretti follows with a kick to the head and drops Garcia with a cross-body over the top rope. Andretti gets Garcia back into the ring and goes up top. Andretti delivers a flying clothesline, but Garcia comes back and they exchange elbow strikes. Garcia goes for a pile-driver, but Andretti counters out and delivers a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Garcia comes back and applies a knee-bar for the submission.

Action Andretti has been eliminated.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

