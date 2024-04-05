12 WWE Superstars to make WrestleMania in-ring debut this weekend

For several WWE Superstars, this weekend is a special one for them as many are making their WrestleMania debut at possibly the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

In total, 12 are making their WrestleMania in-ring debut either tonight or tomorrow. These are Karrion Kross, Akam and Razar of The AOP, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate of New Catch Republic, Grayson Waller, Dragon Lee, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, and Jade Cargill.

Other stars such as Scarlett, B-Fab, and members of the LWO and Legado del Fantasma will also be making their debut if they appear but they are not scheduled to have a match.

