TNA, Impact Report, 4/4/24

Join us tonight for ongoing results from TNA Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are on the call. Former WWE World Champion, Nic Nemeth will face former TNA World Champion, Alex Shelley for the first time. The show is being held at the 2300 Arena, formerly the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia.

The show starts with a hype vignette for the main event. Each competitor talk about facing each other.

Match 1. Anything Goes Match. X Division Champion, Mustafa Ali VS The War Machine, Rhino

An ECW chant starts as soon as Rhino hits the ring. Ali goes to work on the arm, but is shouldered to the mat by Rhino. Rhino then backdrops Ali to the floor. He follows him out and lays in some chops, until he misses a 4th and hits the post. Ali tries to whip Rhino, but instead is hurled into the post. Rhino then grabs various chairs, pans, trash cans and other objects and throws them in the ring. Ali recovers and uses a chair to the back. Rhino comes back with chops to Ali, who was arguing with a hockey legend in the crowd and carrying around a cover poster of him gracing the front of the latest issue of PWI. Ali tosses Rhino back in the ring after hitting him with a chair. He delivers a coast to coast on Rhino. Ali tries for a GORE, but Rhino dodges it and Ali hits the post. He then short arms Ali. The crowd calls for tables and Rhino gets one. Rhino spinebusters Ali. Ali’s Security interferes on the outside. He goes for a GORE, but Ali moves out of the way, leading Rhino to plow through the table in the corner. Ali cradles Rhino for the win.

Winner and still X Division Champion, Mustafa Ali

Jake Something greets Ali on the ramp. He drags Ali back in the ring, but his Security saves him. Jake powerbombs the Security member.

Alex Hammerstone is interviewed on the stage next. He is asked by Gia Miller if he is afraid of Josh Alexander. Hammerstone is amused by the question and wonders why he would be afraid of him. He says he beat Josh last time, but he keeps asking for more. Hammerstone says the next time they meet it will be different. He says they will meet at Rebellion. He then beats up a cameraman. He puts him in the torture rack.

Match 2. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) VS FBI (Zack Clayton and Ray Jaz, with Little Guido)

Trey grabs the mic and starts cutting down on Philly. He mocking the ECW former competitors. Out comes the new FBI. Jaz and Trey start off. Jaz is an accomplished mat wrestler and shows Miguel. Wentz interferes and he and Trey neckbreaker and shooting star Jaz. Zack tags in and shoulders Wentz. FBI then go on the double team. Myron Rain interferes on the outside. Miguel spinebusters Clayton and they get the pin after a double team finisher.

Winners. The Rascalz

Jonathan Grisham is shown in room in some kind of therapy. He says he needs to live a lie. Brief segment, but foreshadowing.

The System interrupt an interview with Mustache Mountain. Trent Seven challenges Moose to a match next week.

Match 3. Chris Bey (with Ace Austin) VS Frankie Kazarian

Kaz makes the announcer refer to him as the King of TNA. Bey attacks Kaz and knocks him to the floor. Bey double stomps him. He then works him over in the corner and punches him from the second turnbuckle. Kaz punches Bey and plants Bey on the top turnbuckle on the back of his head. After a gut buster suplex, he drives his elbow into Beys eyes. Bey rolls to the floor for a break. Frankie follows him and taunts Ace on the outside, before tossing Bey back in the ring. Kaz then crotches Bey in the ropes and then delivers a backstabber. Kaz then single leg dropkicks Chris. Kaz springboard legdrops Bey after a slam. Bey escapes a chicken wing attempt. He lays in a few punches and a spin kicks. He mounts the ropes and lariats Kaz. Kaz kicks out of a spinebuster next at two. Bey then slingshot DDTs Kaz. Kaz avoids an art of finesse and cutters Bey for a two count. Bey is kicked to the floor. The two trade blows. Kaz gets a chain, but Ace takes it from him. The Ref catches Ace with the chain, gets kicked from the arena. Bey hurls himself from the ring onto Kaz, but Kaz kicks him in the crotch. The Ref was still with Ace. Fade to black and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Frankie Kazarian

Masha Slamovich is approached by Alisha Edwards to see if she wants to tag with her.

Kon cuts a promo on PCO. He wants Monsters Ball.

Match 4. Xia Brookside VS Ash By Elegance

Xia slaps Ash to start the match. Ash loses it. Xia follows up with a dropkick and monkey flip. Ash bails to the floor. Ash’s Concierge interferes, leading Ash to slam Xia’s face on the steps. Ash follows up with a series of kicks. Tom says these two met 10 years ago, when Xia was a minor and Ash was on the indies. Xia crossbodies Ash, as Ash was posing for the fans. Ash comes back with vicious kicks to the face. She then pounds on Xia with ground and pound punches. Brookside kicks out at two after being clotheslined. Ash neckbreakers Xia on the floor. Back in the ring, Ash is caught on the top rope. The two end up on the floor. Xia wins a punch contest and takes her down with a neckbreaker for two. Ash tries to escape, but can’t. The Concierge throws champaign in the eyes of Xia. Ash rolls her up.

Winner by pinfall, Ash By Elegance

Ace Austin is in the back and apologizes to Chris Bey for being a distraction in his match. AJ Francis and Rich Swann approach Bey and Austin and this will set up a future match.

With get a clip from Steph Delander winning over Rosemary and earning the #1 contender spot with the help of Matt Cardona. They cut a promo after that. At Rebellion, Steph will face Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Match 5. Nic Nemeth VS Alex Shelley

Nemeth has a shot at Moose for the World Title at Rebellion, but this will be his first test. Hannifan goes over all the accolades repeatedly of two, as they feel each other out in the opening minutes. They trade scientific holds for several minutes, using armbars, take downs, headlocks, among other things for several minutes. Nic throws a few punches at Shelley and Alex throws him to the floor. Shelley basement dropkicks Nemeth and then rams him into the post. Shelley seems to be playing the heel. He taunts the fans a bit and throws Nemeth into the post again. He then stomps the point of the elbow on the apron. Back in the ring, Nemeth mounts a comeback, but Shelley blocks it and he starts grinding his knee into Nemeth’s left elbow. Alex locks on the straight jacket for a few mins. Shelley then throws him back to the floor and eventually back into the post. Nemeth pulls Shelley face first into the post, while Shelley was trying to further hurt the elbow. Back in the ring, Shelley begs for mercy, but Nic boots him in the face. He then stomps Shelley’s face and delivers a back elbow. He grapevines the leg and floats to a scissor around the waste from the mat. Nemeth then surfs the back and pulls on the neck of Shelley. Alex gets to his feet. Nemeth delivers a huge dropkick. Shelley recovers, blocks a spin kick and chop blocks Nemeth. Shelley begins assaulting the leg and dragon screws the now injured leg. This sets up a figure four leg lock. Nemeth spends a long minute in the hold, but gets to the bottom rope. Shelley stands up and grabs the leg, only to be kicked in the face by Nic. Nemeth then boots Shelley and lariats him several times. After a splash and neckbreaker, Nemeth drops 10 elbows. On the 10th, Shelley pulls up his knees. He then rolls up Nemeth, but floats over for a Boarder City Stretch, but Nemeth blocks it. Shelley flatliners Nemeth into the middle turnbuckle. He then locks on the Boarder City. Nemeth gets to the bottom rope again. Shelley maintains a grip on the arm. Shelley rings the arm, but Nemeth high knees him. Shelley hyper extends the elbow, but eats a DDT. Nemeth gets a two count then a superkick by Nemeth earns another two count. Nemeth misses a splash. Shelley rolls up Nemeth. Shelley superkicks Nemeth. Nemeth lands a Danger Zone and gets the pin.

Winner, Nic Nemeth

Nic celebrates in the ring post match as the show ends.

