JR reacts to CM Punk’s interview: “Let’s move on, here”

As previously noted, CM Punk spoke about what allegedly happened backstage between himself, Jack Perry, and Tony Khan at AEW All In 2023. At one point, Punk said the following about Khan…

“He’s not a boss. He’s a nice guy. I think ultimately, that is a detriment to the company.”

During his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on Punk’s interview…

“I saw a snippet of it. I didn’t see the whole thing. Again, my life, this has been a great weekend health-wise. That’s what I’m focusing on. I’m tired of all the negative news, all the bad news, and all the controversial stuff. It’s enough is enough.”

“How much barbecue can a redneck eat? I’m tapping. Let’s move on, here. We got everybody’s point of view, we understand. No matter what anybody says in an interview, it’s not gonna solve the problems. It’s just, we’re gonna continue to wear that son of a bitch out.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)

