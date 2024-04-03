Chelsea Green Claims She Was Kicked Out Of Hotel, Accused Of Being Escort

Chelsea Green has found herself in a bit of a “hot mess” — the former Women’s Tag Team Champion claims she was booted from an NYC hotel this week … and she believes it’s because staffers thought she was an escort.

Green — who was in town for “Monday Night Raw” — laid out the shocking allegations on social media on Wednesday … saying she was trying to have a nice night out in the Big Apple, but her plans were derailed when hotel security singled her out over her appearance.

TMZ Sports spoke to Green … and she further explained what went down in detail.

Green told us she and her friend made their way to The Plaza’s Champagne Bar around 5:45 PM on Tuesday to grab a drink before going to a Broadway show … but were told they would have to leave since they were not hotel guests.

For what it’s worth — we called the Champagne Bar and asked if they were open to the public … and we were told they are open to the public.

Green said a patron saw the whole thing unfold and invited them into the bar … and after they walked by security, the staffers went ballistic — screaming something along the lines of, “Get back here. We aren’t playing your games. We know what you’re doing here.”

Green took issue with the comments … as she believed they were insinuating she was an escort ’cause of her outfit — a white off-the-shoulder top, denim skirt, brown boots and dark coat.

The wrestling vet admitted she was shook over the whole thing … so she decided to briefly leave the area before returning to speak with the front desk over the issue.

Green said she was “pissed” and “embarrassed” after the encounter … and when she made her way to the lobby, three new security guards chased after her and told her to leave.

It didn’t stop there — Green said when she was finally able to speak with a manager, the same security guards stood nearby and laughed.

Ultimately, the two gave up — and staffers stood right by their side until they left for good.

Green is confident the hotel will review surveillance footage and realize she did nothing wrong … and she’s waiting by the phone in hopes of getting an apology.

We reached out to The Plaza for comment … so far, no word back.

