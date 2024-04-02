Lia Maivia to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024

Lia Maivia, the late grandmother of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the last person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Maivia is one of the first-ever female wrestling promoters with The Rock describing her as a trailblazer, protector, and the real final boss.

Real name Ofelia Fuataga Maivia, she was born in 1931 and ran the Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii as a territory for the NWA after her husband, the High Chief Peter Maivia, passed away. Maivia died of a heart attack at her home in Florida in October 2008 at the age of 77.

Her grandson, The Rock, will be inducting her during the ceremony.

I’m honored to announce, that I will be inducting my grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the @WWE Hall of Fame – class of 2024. One of the first ever female promoters of professional wrestling. She was a trail blazer.

She was a protector of our family.

She was the real Final Boss.… pic.twitter.com/St2Dp146Mn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

