Bryan Danielson is proud of Cody Rhodes, happy birthday to…

Apr 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bryan Danielson says he and Cody Rhodes texted each other in the last year watching their big matches: (via SI)

“I texted Cody last year, just saying I was so proud of him and congratulations. Then the [WM39] finish happened, and I was so mad.
I want what’s best for Cody. It’s no different with him. Cody texted me after my hour-long match against Max [MJF] and told me how much he loved it.”

– Happy 41st birthday to current AEW talent Scorpio Sky

