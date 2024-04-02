Bryan Danielson is proud of Cody Rhodes, happy birthday to…

– Bryan Danielson says he and Cody Rhodes texted each other in the last year watching their big matches: (via SI)

“I texted Cody last year, just saying I was so proud of him and congratulations. Then the [WM39] finish happened, and I was so mad.

I want what’s best for Cody. It’s no different with him. Cody texted me after my hour-long match against Max [MJF] and told me how much he loved it.”

– Happy 41st birthday to current AEW talent Scorpio Sky …

Happy Birthday to Scorpio Sky! pic.twitter.com/touwGO1r6F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

