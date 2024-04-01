WWE News & Notes: Triple H/Lil Wayne, WWE HOF Note, Jimmy Fallon

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to comment on the news regarding The Rock being selected to induct his grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the 2024 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony scheduled for after WWE Friday Night SmackDown later this week. “Lia Maivia’s profound love of sports-entertainment, and unique understanding of the business behind it, made her the perfect pillar for the Anoa’i family dynasty,” Levesque wrote. “This year, she takes her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.”

Lia Maivia’s profound love of sports-entertainment, and unique understanding of the business behind it, made her the perfect pillar for the Anoa’i family dynasty. This year, she takes her rightful place in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. #WWEHOF https://t.co/vY8vvAkYa2 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2024

– Triple H also shared a photo of himself with hip-hop legend Lil Wayne backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. As noted, Lil Wayne will appear at WrestleMania XL this weekend, where he will world premiere his new hit single at the show. “You never know who you’ll run into on the Road to WrestleMania,” he wrote. “See you in Philly.”

You never know who you’ll run into on the Road to #WrestleMania… See you in Philly, @LilTunechi. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/J9MoBniNQR — Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2024

– As noted, The Rock and Roman Reigns will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC this Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 11:35pm EST.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

