New York Post publishes a McMahon-Grant “love letter”

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal in January of 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

In an article that was published to NYPost.com on April 1st, Grant was said to have written a “love letter” McMahon on December 24th 2021 in which she called him “my best friend, my love and my everything.” The Post published an excerpt from the letter which stated the following…

“After almost 3 years together, it’ like my life isn’t even real to me unless you’re there and in it and I’m sharing it all with you.”

However, Grant’s attorney Ann Callis issued the following statement to The Post in regards to the letter…

“Frankly it’s pretty disgusting that Vince’s weeks-late attempt to defend his horrendous behavior — behavior he claims to this day never happened — is to try to showcase letters that Vince himself coerced her to write. His psychological torture of her continues — as is typical of abusive predators who respond to women speaking out with increased threats. While Janel isn’t a stranger to his intimidation tactics, this is a new low even for him.”

McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Taub Rosenberg of law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, gave a statement to The Post…

“This is revisionist history. No one coerced Ms. Grant to write that letter. She wrote it of her own accord. The fact that the letter shows it was the 24th draft speaks volumes. Nowhere in her voluminous complaint, that is replete with fabrications, does she mention being coerced into such behavior. The language of the letter is consistent with other communications she made to Mr. McMahon over the course of their consensual relationship.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

