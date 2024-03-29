WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Week’s WrestleMania XL Go-Home Show

WWE is coming with a loaded lineup for the final episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania XL.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that next week’s show will feature the return of the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Also announced for next week’s show, which is the WrestleMania XL go-home edition of the weekly two-hour blue brand prime time program is the return of The KO Show with Kevin Owens and special guest Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, as well as Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

