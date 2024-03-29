Vince McMahon sells an additional 3.4 million TKO shares

Vince McMahon has sold an additional 3,484,006 TKO shares according to a filing with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction was recorded on March 5 and says that McMahon entered into a “variable prepaid forward sale agreement with an unidentified bank” on March 24, 2020.

“The physical settlement contemplated by the Agreement were divided into 15 components, each of the first 14 of which were with respect to 232,267 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock and the last of which was with respect to 232,268 shares of the Issuer’s Class A common stock, and took place on each weekday between March 5, 2024 and March 25, 2024. Upon such physical settlement, the Reporting Person received, in the aggregate, approximately $100 million from the Bank,” the SEC filing says.

McMahon has made three large transactions to sell TKO stocks over the past few months as his involvement with the company came to an end after he resigned in January.

The former WWE chief has received over $1 billion from these sales.

McMahon still owns over 11 million worth of TKO shares which at today’s value are worth just under $1 billion.

