More VIP Superstars added to WWE World at WrestleMania 40

Three more VIP Superstars have been added to the WWE World festivities at WrestleMania week.

With all 11 previously-announced stars all sold out, WWE added Bayley for Thursday, Dominik Mysterio on Sunday, and LA Knight on Monday, each costing the usual $200 a pop. A general admission ticket is also required for the day.

Many other WWE Superstars will be appearing throughout the week for meet and greets without additional payments including the likes of Pete Dunne, Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, The Creed Brothers, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, and many others.

For tickets and more information go to https://www.fanaticsevents.com/wwe/tickets.

