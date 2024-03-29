More Names Revealed For WWE Superstar Row At WWE World During WrestleMania Week

WWE has made some updates regarding the list of Superstars and Legends scheduled for WWE World Superstar Row and WWE World Autograph Stages at the WWE World facility at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. as part of WrestleMania XL Weekend next week.

The additions for WWE World appearances during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philly are Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight and Bayley, among many others.

Check out the complete updated list of appearances scheduled for April 4 – April 8 below.

See which Superstars and Legends are appearing at WWE World WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 4, through Monday, April 8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, allows the WWE Universe to attend meet and greets with their favorite Superstars that they cannot get anywhere else. Anyone who purchases a WWE World General Admission ticket gains access to Superstar Row and Autograph Stages. View the list of WWE Superstars who will be appearing each day, and check back for more Superstar announcements. WWE WORLD SUPERSTAR ROW Grab a photo with WWE Superstars at Superstar Row. Access to Superstar Row is included with your WWE World GA ticket. Thursday, April 4 Pete Dunne

Carlito

Jinder Mahal

Dragon Lee

Chelsea Green

Maxxine Dupri

Johnny Gargano

JD McDonagh

Tommaso Ciampa

Ivy Nile Friday, April 5 Grayson Waller

MVP

Zelina Vega

Otis

Candice LeRae

Apollo Crews

Tyler Bate

Karrion Kross

Scarlett

Roxanne Perez Saturday, April 6 Karl Anderson

Zoey Stark

Julius Creed

Brutus Creed

Michin

Piper Niven

B-Fab

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Joe Gacy Sunday, April 7 Bron Breakker

Carmelo Hayes

Ludwig Kaiser

Giovanni Vinci

Andrade

Tyler Breeze

Indi Hartwell

Oba Femi

Thea Hail

Odyssey Jones Monday, April 8 Cora Jade

Trick Williams

Tegan Nox

Luke Gallows

Ridge Holland

Rezar

Akam

Alba Fyre

Noam Dar

Lyra Valkyria WWE WORLD AUTOGRAPH STAGES Get an autograph with WWE Superstars at the WWE World Autograph Stages. Access to Autograph Stages is included with your WWE World GA ticket. Thursday, April 4 Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles

Kofi Kingston

The Miz Friday, April 5 Naomi

Austin Theory

Sami Zayn

Big E Saturday, April 6 IYO SKY

Omos

Braun Strowman

Chad Gable Sunday, April 7 R-Truth Monday, April 8 Kevin Owens

Xavier Woods

Liv Morgan

Kairi Sane

Asuka **Talent subject to change**

