More Names Revealed For WWE Superstar Row At WWE World During WrestleMania Week
WWE has made some updates regarding the list of Superstars and Legends scheduled for WWE World Superstar Row and WWE World Autograph Stages at the WWE World facility at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. as part of WrestleMania XL Weekend next week.
The additions for WWE World appearances during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philly are Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight and Bayley, among many others.
Check out the complete updated list of appearances scheduled for April 4 – April 8 below.
See which Superstars and Legends are appearing at WWE World
WWE World at WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience taking place from Thursday, April 4, through Monday, April 8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, allows the WWE Universe to attend meet and greets with their favorite Superstars that they cannot get anywhere else.
Anyone who purchases a WWE World General Admission ticket gains access to Superstar Row and Autograph Stages. View the list of WWE Superstars who will be appearing each day, and check back for more Superstar announcements.
WWE WORLD SUPERSTAR ROW
Grab a photo with WWE Superstars at Superstar Row. Access to Superstar Row is included with your WWE World GA ticket.
Thursday, April 4
Pete Dunne
Carlito
Jinder Mahal
Dragon Lee
Chelsea Green
Maxxine Dupri
Johnny Gargano
JD McDonagh
Tommaso Ciampa
Ivy Nile
Friday, April 5
Grayson Waller
MVP
Zelina Vega
Otis
Candice LeRae
Apollo Crews
Tyler Bate
Karrion Kross
Scarlett
Roxanne Perez
Saturday, April 6
Karl Anderson
Zoey Stark
Julius Creed
Brutus Creed
Michin
Piper Niven
B-Fab
Katana Chance
Kayden Carter
Joe Gacy
Sunday, April 7
Bron Breakker
Carmelo Hayes
Ludwig Kaiser
Giovanni Vinci
Andrade
Tyler Breeze
Indi Hartwell
Oba Femi
Thea Hail
Odyssey Jones
Monday, April 8
Cora Jade
Trick Williams
Tegan Nox
Luke Gallows
Ridge Holland
Rezar
Akam
Alba Fyre
Noam Dar
Lyra Valkyria
WWE WORLD AUTOGRAPH STAGES
Get an autograph with WWE Superstars at the WWE World Autograph Stages. Access to Autograph Stages is included with your WWE World GA ticket.
Thursday, April 4
Shinsuke Nakamura
AJ Styles
Kofi Kingston
The Miz
Friday, April 5
Naomi
Austin Theory
Sami Zayn
Big E
Saturday, April 6
IYO SKY
Omos
Braun Strowman
Chad Gable
Sunday, April 7
R-Truth
Monday, April 8
Kevin Owens
Xavier Woods
Liv Morgan
Kairi Sane
Asuka
**Talent subject to change**
.@DomMysterio35, @RealLAKnight and @itsBayleyWWE are coming to #WWEWorld! Tickets on sale tomorrow at 12pm ET.
Tickets: https://t.co/3Qc2jRVSmo @Fanatics_Events pic.twitter.com/Pl6URO8lwE
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2024