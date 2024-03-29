Becky Lynch Looks Back At Seth Rollins’ Reaction To CM Punk’s Surprise WWE Return

Everyone remembers CM Punk’s shocking return to WWE after nearly a decade away from the company.

They also remember the reaction Seth “Freakin'” Rollins had to it.

During a promotional appearance on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” at MMAFighting.com for her new book, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” the WWE Superstar was asked about Rollins’ reaction to Punk’s surprise return after his match at the end of the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event in Chicago, Illinois.

“I was in Gorilla [position],” she began. “There was a fist pound. Then my husband was going crazy by the ring. Then the producers on the headset are going, ‘Seth is freaking out.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, this going to be a rough night.’”

She continued, “As far as I know, I believe the deal happened very late and sometimes the tiredness hits. The deal happened late and then he had a match. He was working on his match all day. He felt disrespected. We think of ourselves. We are the universe. Everybody. Nobody is going, ‘I want to disrespect you.’ We may feel disrespected, but nobody is intentionally going, ‘Let me disrespect this person.’ Consideration should be taken into account. You should have told your top stars, of course, but nobody is going out there going, ‘How do I disrespect my top stars? My World Champion. How do I disrespect him?’ Nobody is thinking that.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Jeremy Lambert for transcribing the above quotes.

