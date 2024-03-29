3/29/24 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher

They lock up a few times, and then Rhodes takes Butcher down. Butcher comes right back, but Rhodes applies a side-headlock. Rhodes takes Butcher down and gets a two count, and then takes him down with an arm-drag. Rhodes applies a wrist-lock, but Butcher comes back a stomps on Rhodes’s foot a few times. Rhodes comes back with a low-bridge and drops Butcher with a clothesline on the outside. Rhodes drops Butcher with a dragon-screw leg-whip and gets back into the ring. Butcher comes back to the apron and pulls Rhodes’s arm down over the top rope. Butcher works over Rhodes’s arm, but Rhodes comes back with a right hand. Butcher kicks Rhodes into the corner, and then slams him shoulder-first into the top turnbuckle. Butcher delivers a shoulder tackle that sends Rhodes to the outside, and then slams his hand down onto the ring steps.

Butcher slams Rhodes’s shoulder into the ring post, and then pulls Rhodes into the ring post and kicks him in the arm. Rhodes gets back into the ring and works him over in the corner. Butcher delivers a back-breaker and follows Rhodes to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rhodes drops Butcher with a Code Red and goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out at two. They exchange kicks and shots, and then Butcher delivers headbutts to Rhodes’s arm. Butcher sends Rhodes off the ropes, but Rhodes comes back with a pair if lariats. Rhodes delivers the drop down uppercut and follows with a series of right hands in the corner. Rhodes delivers a power slam and goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out again. Butcher ducks a clothesline and drops Rhodes with an arm-drag. Butcher applies a cross-face submission, but Rhodes gets to the ropes. Butcher stomps on Rhodes and sends him off the ropes, but Rhodes ducks and delivers Cross Rhodes. Rhodes delivers the Final Reckoning and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

—

Jay White and The Gunns arrive for the family dinner, which is at Billy Gunn’s house. They walk in, and White starts shoving stuff off the counters with a baseball bat. The Gunns throw some stuff in the trash as White says they are just there to check on Billy because no one has heard from him since they beat him down. White says there are no pictures of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster in the house, and then says he and The Gunns are going to take the AEW World Trios Championship from The Acclaimed. White goes to swing the baseball bat at the television, but Billy arrives through the front door. White and The Gunns run out of the house as Billy goes after them.

—

The video package for the upcoming match between Best Friends and The Young Bucks airs. The match will take place on next Wednesday’s Dynamite, and will be a quarterfinal match in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rose

Purrazzo backs Rose into the corner, but they have a clean break. They lock up, and Purrazzo takes Rose down with a side-headlock take down. Rose gets to her feet and backs Purrazzo into the corner. Rose delivers a few shots, but Purrazzo comes back and slams her down. Purrazzo works over Rose’s arm, and then begins some joint manipulation. Purrazzo takes Rose down and wrenches back on her arm again. Purrazzo goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Purrazzo applies a top wrist-lock, but Rose comes back with forearm shots into the ropes. Purrazzo comes back with a Russian leg-sweep and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out again. Purrazzo delivers a few chops and sends her into the corner. Rose comes back with a back elbow and follows with a few kicks. Purrazzo ducks the last one and delivers a pump kick of her own. Purrazzo delivers an elbow strike and kicks Rose in the face again. Purrazzo locks in Venus De Milo and Rose taps out.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

—

The video package for the upcoming match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay airs. The match will take place on Sunday, April 21st at Dynasty.

—

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

