3/27/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

Dynamite this week drew just 747,000 viewers, down 53,000 viewers from the previous show and the least-watched episode on a Wednesday night since April 2021. The show had a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.04 from last week and the lowest since June 2020. It was #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

